After Simms was forced off against Reading on Wednesday, Mowbray turned to Alex Pritchard to play as a false nine.

“I put Alex there basically because of his footballing intelligence,” said the Sunderland boss in yesterday’s press conference.

“His footballing knowledge, his awareness of what his responsibilities would be in a different position. We have a lot of players who could do the role but I just felt that Alex has that savvy.

“Some players have a lot of talent but they don’t necessarily think about space or position, they just get the ball and do what they do.

“Alex understands football, potentially someone who could be a coach somewhere down the line I think.