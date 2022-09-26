News you can trust since 1873
Watford sack Rob Edwards after Sunderland draw as ex-West Ham and West Brom boss takes charge

Watford have sacked head coach Rob Edwards following the club’s 2-2 draw against Sunderland last time out – with former West Ham boss Slaven Bilic set to take charge at Vicarage Road.

By Joe Nicholson
Monday, 26th September 2022, 2:03 pm

Edwards, 39, was only appointed at by the Championship club in May, after winning promotion from League Two with Forest Green last term.

He leaves Watford with the club sitting 10th in the Championship table, following three wins, five draws and two defeats.

The Hornets quickly announced that Bilic, who has previously won promotion from the second tier with West Brom, will take charge on an 18-month contract, subject to receiving the relevant work permit.

Watford have sacked head coach Rob Edwards. (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

In a club statement, Watford owner Gino Pozzo said: “As with all decisions taken by the Board, I believe this change to be in the best interests of the club.

“We felt Rob had enough time to show us the identity of his team, however performances haven’t reflected our hopes and ambitions.

“Now we must move forward, and, in Slaven Bilic, we have secured the services of an experienced coach who has recent experience of promotion to the Premier League.”

Watford led twice against Sunderland at Vicarage Road, yet Jewison Bennette’s late equaliser means The Hornets have won just one of their last seven league games.

It’s the second time this season a Championship boss has been sacked following a meeting with the Black Cats, after Stoke parted company with Michael O’Neill in August.

Watford will now prepare for Sunday’s trip to Stoke.

