Watford boss reveals the latest on his big injury concerns ahead of Sunderland visit

Watford are assessing the fitness of influential duo Kortney Hause and Ismaila Sarr ahead of Sunderland’s visit to Vicarage Road on Saturday afternoon.

By Phil Smith
Friday, 16th September 2022, 1:52 pm
Winger Sarr, widely regarded as one of the best players in the division, suffered a minor injury during the 2-0 defeat to Blackburn Rovers in midweek.

Aston Villa loanee Kortney Hause missed that game with an ankle injury.

Defender Jeremy Ngakia has been ruled out of the game, but Hassane Kamara could be fit to take his place.

Watford boss Rob Edwards and Ismaila Sarr

“Kortney and Isma we’re looking at and will be making decisions on them today, but they’re fairly close,” head coach Rob Edwards said.

“Jeremy unfortunately suffered a hamstring injury and will probably be a bit longer-term.

“On the human side I’m really disappointed for him because I thought he did well [against Blackburn], he was one of the few positives to come out of it until his injury.”

Former Manchester United midfielder Tom Cleverley has also been ruled out of the contest.

