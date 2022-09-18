Watford boss delivered this verdict on Sunderland draw and what went wrong late on

The hosts twice led through Keinan Davis and a Luke O’Nien own goal, and looked dominant through the early stages of the second half.

Tony Mowbray’s youthful substitutes turned the tide, however, with Jewison Bennette scoring a dramatic late equaliser.

“When we were 2-1 up we almost go into protect mode a little bit, and this is where we need to improve now,” Edwards said.

Jewison Bennette celebrates his goal

“For a 20-minute spell after half time I saw a team that I want to see all the time, there were a lot of positives.

“That's where we want to be, what we want to latch onto.

“I'm frustrated but I can see positive signs, where we can get to.

“It's amazing how goals change games, we've had it before this season where we've got that goal and it's stopped us from doing the things that got us success. I feel like it wasn't straight after the goal today, but we want that consistency within games.

“It is hard to maintain that intensity that we had for the first 25 minutes of the second half but it's what we'll demand.

“We were getting success by being aggressive, pressing with intensity, playing forward, looking forward. They couldn't get out of their half for 20 minutes at the start of that half so we need to keep doing it.”

Edwards withdrew the infientual Davis in the second half but didn’t feel that was key: “I don’t think so, no.

" At that period in time Hassane [Kamara] was starting to tighten up and I need him long term so we had to look at that – and I think in that role Ken Sema is fine.

“Craig [Cathcart] was cramping up and obviously Kaba [Christian Kabasele] is a more than capable replacement.

“Keinan [Davis] hasn’t played anywhere like 90 minutes for some time and was beginning to get tired. He is so valuable and you can see what he brings to the team, but again I need him fir and available for the rest of the season.