Watford 2 Sunderland 2: Highlights after Jewison Bennette goal earns Cats a point at Vicarage Road
Sunderland came from behind twice to draw 2-2 against Watford at Vicarage Road.
The hosts took the lead in the 34th minute when striker Keinan Davis was presented with a tap-in after Hassane Kamara’s low cross.
Defender Aji Alese then drew Tony Mowbray’s side level on the stroke of half-time after his effort sneaked over the line.
Watford started strongly in the second half and retook the lead when Luke O’Nien headed the ball into his own net, yet Black Cats substitute Jewison Bennette scored a dramatic equaliser three minutes from time.
Here’s how the game played out:
LIVE: Watford 2 (Davis, 34) (O’Nien, own goal, 62) Sunderland 2 (Alese, 45) (Bennette, 87)
Last updated: Saturday, 17 September, 2022, 16:56
Key Events
- Sunderland XI: Patterson, Gooch, O’Nien, Batth, Alese, Evans (Ba, 79) , Neil (Bennette, 74), Embleton (Amad, 63), Roberts, Pritchard (Matete, 79), Clarke (Dajaku, 74)
- Subs: Bass, Hume, Matete, Ba, Bennette, Dajaku, Amad
- Watford XI: Bachmann, Kamara (Bayo, 74) , Troost-Ekong, Hause, Cathcart (Kabasele, 83), Sema, Choudhury, Kayembe, Asprilla, Pedro, Davis (Gosling, 81)
- Subs: Okoye, Sierralta, Kabasele, Gosling, Kalu, Hungbo, Bayo
Full-Time: Watford 2 Sunderland 2
90+3’ Matete booked
Matete is booked for a late foul on Bayo.
FIVE minutes added time
87’ GOOOOAAAALLLL!!! BENNETTE!!!
Scenes in the away end!
Roberts’ cross to the back post wasn’t cleared by the hosts and fell to Bennette inside the penalty area.
The teenager took a touch before finishing the chance and running over to the travelling supporters behind the goal.
2-2!
83’ Just wide from Dajaku
So close.
Dajaku ran through on goal but jabbed his low effort just wide of the far post.
Christian Kabasele then replaced Cathcart for Watford.
81’ Davis makes way for Watford
Dan Gosling is on for Watford.
79’ More changes
Ba and Matete have now come on for Pritchard and Evans.
76’ Wide from Kayembe
The Watford midfielder fires a long-range effort wide.
74’ Changes for both sides
Sunderland have made two more changes with Dajaku and Bennette coming on for Neil and Clarke.
Bayo is also on for Watford in place of Kamara.
72’ No goal!
The away fans thought their side had drawn level after Amad’s cross from the left was converted first time by Clarke.
The flag had been raised, though.