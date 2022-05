Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sunderland take on Wycome Wanderers in the League One play-off final at Wembley this afternoon, with 46,000 SAFC fans inside the stadium.

Four hours before kick-off thousands of fans had already made their way to stadium, with Wembley Way awash with sea and red.

You can get a flavour of the pre-match scenes in our video from the stadium with reporter Joe Nicholson.