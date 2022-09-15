Watch the stunning full-time scenes as Sunderland fans serenade players following Reading win
Sunderland recorded an impressive 3-0 win at Reading, with fans in full voice at full-time.
The Black Cats were dealt a first-half blow when striker Ellis Simms limped off the pitch with an injury.
Yet two goals from Patrick Roberts in quick succession before the break put the visitors in a commanding position.
Jack Clarke then added a third in the 69th minute as Sunderland recorded their joint biggest win of the season.
Most Popular
-
1
'Outstanding': Phil Smith's Sunderland player ratings as Tony Mowbray's side thrash Reading
-
2
Where are they now? EVERY Sunderland player from the historic 99-00 and 00-01 Premier League seasons
-
3
Reading 0 Sunderland 3: Highlights after Jack Clarke goal, Patrick Roberts double and Ellis Simms injury blow
Sunderland fans were quick to serenade their team as shown in this video.