The Black Cats were dealt a first-half blow when striker Ellis Simms limped off the pitch with an injury.

Yet two goals from Patrick Roberts in quick succession before the break put the visitors in a commanding position.

Jack Clarke then added a third in the 69th minute as Sunderland recorded their joint biggest win of the season.

Sunderland fans were quick to serenade their team as shown in this video.