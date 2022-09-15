News you can trust since 1873
Watch the stunning full-time scenes as Sunderland fans serenade players following Reading win

Sunderland recorded an impressive 3-0 win at Reading, with fans in full voice at full-time.

By James Copley
Thursday, 15th September 2022, 10:30 am

The Black Cats were dealt a first-half blow when striker Ellis Simms limped off the pitch with an injury.

Yet two goals from Patrick Roberts in quick succession before the break put the visitors in a commanding position.

Jack Clarke then added a third in the 69th minute as Sunderland recorded their joint biggest win of the season.

Sunderland fans were quick to serenade their team as shown in this video.

Patrick Roberts celebrates his second goal at Reading
