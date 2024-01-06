Watch the scenes as thousands of Newcastle United fans arrive at Sunderland
The atmosphere is growing at the Stadium of Light ahead of the Wear-Tyne derby.
Sunderland host Newcastle United at the Stadium of Light in the third round of the FA Cup (KO 12.45pm). Newcastle will be backed by 6,000 fans for the sold-out cup clash. 80 coaches have transported the Newcastle fans from St James's Park to Wearside, as part of a strict security operation.
Watch the scenes as the first batch of Newcastle fans arrived at the stadium. It will be the first Tyne-Wear derby since 2016 as the sides meet in the third round of the FA Cup. Sunderland currently sit sixth in the Championship while Newcastle are ninth in the Premier League.
The Magpies have lost seven of their last eight matches in all competitions and haven't won a match against Sunderland since 2011. Newcastle United head coach Eddie Howe is well aware of the threat posed by Sunderland. Assessing Sunderland, Howe added: “I think they’re a very good team. Young, bright prospects.
"Obvious threats in the wide areas depending on who’s fit but [Patrick] Roberts has done really well, [Jack] Clarke’s an obvious threat. They’ve got good players in midfield as well.
"We don’t underestimate the challenge or underestimate them in any way. We’ve given them full respect in our preparation, the players will be well briefed on what they can do but of course, it’s going to be about what we can and how well we can play and how we can execute our plans and how well our players can perform.
"We need everybody back to their best levels as quickly as possible."