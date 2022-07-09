Loading...

Watch the scenes as Sunderland's friendly with Rangers is abandoned

Sunderland’s friendly with Rangers has been abandoned at half-time after a power cut at Estadio Municipal de Albufeira in Portugal.

By Phil Smith
Saturday, 9th July 2022, 10:05 pm

The Black Cats took the lead in the 31st minute when Luke O’Nien converted Alex Pritchard’s in-swinging corner.

That goal capped off an encouraging first half for Alex Neil’s side, yet the game wasn’t able to resume when players returned after the half-time interval.

Sunderland are also set to face AS Roma on Wednesday during their eight-day training camp in Portugal.

Sunderland's game with Rangers has been abandoned.

Watch the footage from the dark stadium in the video from Phil Smith over in Portugal.

The Sunderland Echo's coverage of SAFC in Portugal is brought to you in association with Flex Joinery. Visit www.flexjoinery.co.uk for further details.

