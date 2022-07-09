Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Black Cats took the lead in the 31st minute when Luke O’Nien converted Alex Pritchard’s in-swinging corner.

That goal capped off an encouraging first half for Alex Neil’s side, yet the game wasn’t able to resume when players returned after the half-time interval.

Sunderland are also set to face AS Roma on Wednesday during their eight-day training camp in Portugal.

Sunderland's game with Rangers has been abandoned.

Watch the footage from the dark stadium in the video from Phil Smith over in Portugal.

