The Black Cats took the lead in the 31st minute when Luke O’Nien converted Alex Pritchard’s in-swinging corner.
That goal capped off an encouraging first half for Alex Neil’s side, yet the game wasn’t able to resume when players returned after the half-time interval.
Sunderland are also set to face AS Roma on Wednesday during their eight-day training camp in Portugal.
Watch the footage from the dark stadium in the video from Phil Smith over in Portugal.