Watch the incredible scenes at Preston as Sunderland fans celebrate reaching play-offs thanks to dramatic win

Sunderland have reached the Championship play-offs thanks to a win over Preston North End.

By Richard Mennear
Published 8th May 2023, 18:09 BST- 1 min read

Sunderland sent their fans wild after beating Preston North End 3-0 to reach the play-offs.

Three goals in ten second-half minutes, allied with an extraordinary Millwall collapse at the Den, saw Tony Mowbray’s side surge into the top six and set up a semi final against Luton Town. 

Amad, Alex Pritchard and Jack Clarke were all one the scoresheet with three exceptional long-range efforts, sending a near 6,000-strong away end into delirium.

Watch the scenes at the end in our video.