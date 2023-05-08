Watch the incredible scenes at Preston as Sunderland fans celebrate reaching play-offs thanks to dramatic win
Sunderland have reached the Championship play-offs thanks to a win over Preston North End.
Sunderland sent their fans wild after beating Preston North End 3-0 to reach the play-offs.
Three goals in ten second-half minutes, allied with an extraordinary Millwall collapse at the Den, saw Tony Mowbray’s side surge into the top six and set up a semi final against Luton Town.
Amad, Alex Pritchard and Jack Clarke were all one the scoresheet with three exceptional long-range efforts, sending a near 6,000-strong away end into delirium.
Watch the scenes at the end in our video.