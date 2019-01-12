Watch the hilarious new Sunderland half-time entertainment as father and son do battle before dramatic ending

Sunderland's spectacular on-field change has now been mirrored off it - with a hilarious new half-time entertainment offering.

With the club's new ownership looking to transform all aspects of the match day experience at the Stadium of Light, they have now introduced a brand new half-time game - which brought hilarious results on its first outing.

During the interval at the Black Cats' home fixture with Luton Town, a supporter was tasked with running around the perimeter of the pitch while clutching a ball before then having to break onto the pitch and net a goal.

All that had to happen while he was being chased by his son, with the youngster heavily breathing down his neck.

And the debut instalment of this competition brought hilarious results, with the father slipping at last moment to large cheers.

Watch the video above to see the hilarious entertainment in full.