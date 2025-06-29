Watch the first ever live episode of the On The Whistle Sunderland Q&A

The first ever live episode of the On The Whistle Sunderland Q&A was held last week

The Sunderland Echo's On The Whistle Q&A was filmed live on location for the first time ever last week, and you can now watch extended highlights of the show.

Phil Smith was joined by BBC Radio Newcastle's Sunderland AFC commentator Nick Barnes on Thursday, June 26th to discuss all the latest news on Wearside and answer questions from the audience.

A wide range of topics were discussed, with the pair reflecting on the club's promotion to the Premier League at Wembley and the long journey that led to that win. The pair also discussed the upcoming transfer window, what Sunderland's strategy will look like and how their operation will be shaped by the imminent arrival of new director of football Florent Ghisolfi. There was plenty more besides, including a discussion on Kyril Louis-Dreyfus's long-term plans for the club and the pair's experience of working with head coach Régis Le Bris.

The event was held at The Bridge Hotel Vaults on High Street West, Sunderland.You can watch the extended highlights in the video at the top of this article, or over on our YouTube page.

The latest Sunderland news explained

Sunderland are set to confirm the arrival of Florent Ghilsofi as their new director of football in the near future, once all administrative processes around the deal are concluded. The Black Cats have also agreed a club-record deal to sign RC Strasbourg midfielder Habib Diarra for a deal that could reach around £30 million if all future add-ons are realised. Diarra had a medical in Paris over the weekend and is expected to agree a five-year contract to join the club.

The Black Cats are facing significant competition as they try to finalise the signing of OGC Nice goalkeeper Marcin Bulka, however. Sunderland have been in talks over a potential deal for the 25-year-old over the last week but Saudi Arabian club Neom are believed to have now agreed a deal with the Ligue 1 club. It now looks as if it will be down to the player to decide on his preferred destination. Sunderland are also in talks to sign Atletico Madrid left back Reinildo. The 31-year-old is out of contract at the end of June and the Black Cats are interesting in signing him on a two-year deal.