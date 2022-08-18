Watch the brilliant full-time scenes as Sunderland fans stick with team after Sheffield United defeat
Sunderland lost in the Championship away to Sheffield United at Bramall Lane last night but supporters stuck with their team in defeat.
Alex Neil’s side held their own for the opening 30 minutes before Dan Neil was shown a straight red card and defender Anel Ahmedhodzic headed the hosts ahead.
The Blades then made it 2-0 shortly after half-time after a close-range finish from Max Lowe. Sunderland responded well and pulled one back through Lynden Gooch but weren’t able to take anything from the game.