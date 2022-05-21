Watch the brilliant BOXPARK scenes as Sunderland fans raise the roof ahead of Wembley final

In this brilliant video shared by BOXPARK Wembley, Sunderland fans can be heard singing their hearts out as Alex Neil’s men prepare for the Wycombe Wanderers final at nearby Wembley Stadium.
Sunderland will be backed by 46,000 fans in London this afternoon, incredible support as they look to win promotion back to the Championship.
