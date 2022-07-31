Over 40,000 fans were in attendance to cheer the Wearsiders on for their first Championship game in over 1,500 days.
To mark the occasion, supporter group The Spirit of ‘37 organised a huge surfer flag in the Roker End alongside a full-stadium red and white mosaic to greet the players ahead of the clash against Coventry.
The display followed similar in last season’s play-off semi-final second leg.
