The midfielder joined the League One side on loan in January after struggling to break into Sunderland’s first team after his arrival from Fleetwood Town in the winter of 2022.

Matete arrived on Deadline Day alongside Jermain Defoe and was part of Alex Neil’s squad that won promotion to the Championship through the League One play-offs.

After Sunderland’s promotion, however, Matete found game time increasingly limited on Wearside under new manager Tony Mowbray with sporting director Kristjaan Speakman opting to send him on loan back to League One.

And now the 22-year-old has achieved back-to-back promotions to the Championship after Plymouth Argyle secured their place in the automatic promotion spots last weekend.

The result sparked a pitch invasion at Home Park with Matete filmed celebrating with Pilgrims fans following the game. Matete is due to return to Sunderland in the summer before the club assesses their player’s next move.

