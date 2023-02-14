News you can trust since 1873
Watch Sunderland fans' brilliant reaction to Anthony Patterson QPR save

Sunderland were backed by another stunning away following for the win at QPR – and fans loved the penalty save by Anthony Patterson.

By Richard Mennear
2 minutes ago - 1 min read

Sunderland kept their unlikely play-off push very much alive as they swept QPR aside with a remarkable 3-0 win.

The Black Cats were indebted to Patterson for a stunning penalty save midway through the second half when they still led only through Luke O’Nien’s close-range effort.

QPR were on top at that stage but Sunderland dug in and Tony Mowbray’s substitutions helped them finish the game in style as Jack Clarke finished two excellent breaks in some style.

Sunderland goalkeeper Anthony Patterson.
Watch the Sunderland fan reaction in our video.

