Watch Sunderland fans' brilliant reaction to Anthony Patterson QPR save

Sunderland kept their unlikely play-off push very much alive as they swept QPR aside with a remarkable 3-0 win.

The Black Cats were indebted to Patterson for a stunning penalty save midway through the second half when they still led only through Luke O’Nien’s close-range effort.

QPR were on top at that stage but Sunderland dug in and Tony Mowbray’s substitutions helped them finish the game in style as Jack Clarke finished two excellent breaks in some style.

Sunderland goalkeeper Anthony Patterson.