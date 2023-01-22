Watch stunning Stadium of Light flag display before Sunderland's win against Middlesbrough
The Stadium of Light was a passionate cauldron of noise as the players emerged ahead of Sunderland’s Championship clash against Middlesbrough.
The visitors were backed by a sell-out away end on Wearside in Michael Carrick’s first Wear-Tees rivalry game, with tens of thousands of Sunderland supporters also packing out the home ends.
The players emerged to a cauldron of noise ahead kick off with both sets of fans loud and proud. You can watch the scenes ahead of the game in the video attached to this story.
Tony Mowbray’s side created the better chances in a goalless first half, despite losing captain Corry Evans to an injury.
The Black Cats then took the lead five minutes after half-time when Ross Stewart was awarded a penalty, resulting in a red card for Boro defender Dael Fry. Amad then secured the win for the hosts when he beat Steffen with a low finish nine minutes from time.