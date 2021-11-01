The 30-year-old attacker netted St Etienne equaliser against Metz with a stunning long-range effort from inside his own half.

Khazri joined Sunderland on a four-and-a-half-year contract for an undisclosed fee in 2016 and scored goals against Manchester United and Chelsea to help Sam Allardyce’s team stay in the Premier League.

Following Sunderland's relegation to League One, Khazri made a full return to France following a loan and joined Saint-Etienne on a four-year contract.

