The former Sunderland loanee scored a belter against Newcastle United on Wednesday evening

Eddie Howe’s Magpies took on Erik ten Hag’s Red Devils at Old Trafford in the Premier League with Amad handed his second consecutive start in the top flight. The ex-Rangers and Sunderland loanee assisted Kobbie Mainoo opener for Manchester United.

Newcastle United winger Anthony Gordon levelled the scores four minutes after the restart before Amad put Manchester United back in front with a superb strike in the second half. Rasmus Hojlund extended the home side’s lead before Lewis Hall pulled one back for Newcastle.