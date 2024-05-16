Watch as ex-Sunderland loanee Amad Diallo scores against Newcastle United in Premier League
Former Sunderland loanee Amad Diallo was on fine form against Newcastle United on Wednesday evening.
Eddie Howe’s Magpies took on Erik ten Hag’s Red Devils at Old Trafford in the Premier League with Amad handed his second consecutive start in the top flight. The ex-Rangers and Sunderland loanee assisted Kobbie Mainoo opener for Manchester United.
Newcastle United winger Anthony Gordon levelled the scores four minutes after the restart before Amad put Manchester United back in front with a superb strike in the second half. Rasmus Hojlund extended the home side’s lead before Lewis Hall pulled one back for Newcastle.
Howe’s side, though, could not find an equaliser and the Magpies were beaten 3-2 at Old Trafford with Amad chipping in with two goal contributions on the night. Newcastle will now need a final-day win at Brentford to be certain of a top-seven finish with European qualification now reliant on the failings of others.
