Watch as England star teaches Three Lions teammates Mackem slang in hilarious social media video

The pioneering footballer has played in two Olympic Games for Great Britain plus four World Cups and three European Championships with England.

Scott, who could appear in her fourth Euros for her country next summer should she be selected, has also made a huge impact in club football, winning multiple trophies with Manchester City and Everton.

On Saturday, Scott could play at the Stadium of Light for the first time as England take on Austria in World Cup qualifying.

It is a prospect she is relishing given her Sunderland roots… but not before she has tried to teach her England teammates some Mackem slang.

A video released on England’s social media shows the 34-year-old teaching Alex Greenwood, from Liverpool, and Hannah Hampton, who hails from Birmingham, some good old fashioned Sunderland dialect.

It is well worth five minutes of your day if you need cheering up.

