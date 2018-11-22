Walsall v Sunderland: Is it on TV? what time is kick off? where can I follow it? what are the odds?

Have your say

Sunderland travel to Walsall on November 24 hoping to maintain their automatic League One playoff push.

A run of six straight wins before last weekend's 1-1 draw with Wycombe Wanderers launched Jack Ross' into 2nd, and now lie just two points off top spot.

Should Portsmouth lose at Scunthorpe United and the Black Cats emerge victorious in the West Midlands, 1st position will be theirs come 5pm on Saturday afternoon.

More importantly, a win at the Bescot Stadium could see them gain breathing space over the playoff places.

What time is kick off?

Kick-off at the Bescot Stadium is at 3pm on Saturday, November 24, 2018.

Can I watch it on a live stream? Is the match on TV?

The match is not being shown by Sky Sports, BT Sports or via live stream. However, live updates will be available across the SAFC Sunderland Echo platform.

How can I follow Walsall v Sunderland live?

Follow our live coverage. We'll have all the latest updates, team news and live match updates before, during and after the game.

Who will be in the teams for the match?

Sunderland top scorer Josh Maja has lost his place in the starting 11 in recent weeks having picked up a small injury last month, but is now back in firm contention after coming off the bench to the score the equaliser last Saturday.

Returning from his second suspension of the campaign two weeks ago, Max Power could be in line for his first league start since October 6. Jon McLaughlin and Chris Maguire have featured in every game this season.

Walsall manager Dean Keates has not been scared to acquire non-league talent after signing Andy Cook from Tranmere Rovers and Morgan Ferrier from Boreham Wood this summer.

Cook in the club's top scorer with five goals while Ferrier and Zeli Ismail rank behind him in second with three. George Dobson has starred in all 18 matches for the Saddlers' matches so far.

Who is the referee?

The man in the middle is Craig Hicks. His assistant referees are Kevin Morris and Steven Plane while Ollie Yates is the fourth official.

What is the form of the Saddlers and Black Cats?

Remarkably, in all competitions, Sunderland are enduring a 12-game unbeaten run, winning nine and drawing three.

Having not tasted defeat in their opening six matches, Walsall's season has taken a hit of late, winning just one of their last seven League One games.

Dean Keates' side are desperate to end their poor run to reignite a possible playoff push given they lie just one win away from sixth placed Charlton Athletic.

Walsall form (last six): LWLLLD

Sunderland form (last six): WWWWWD

What are the odds?

Walsall are 13/5 to claim an unlikely scalp and 12/5 to share the spoils.

Sunderland are ranked as the favourites at 21/20.