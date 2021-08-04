Opened in 2019 by legends Kieron Brady, Kevin Ball and Gary Bennett, the Hub is the first of its kind in the country and offers anyone who is experiencing difficult times a place to go for support and advice.

However, volunteers have been unable to meet supporters face to face owing to the Coronavirus pandemic and subsequent lockdowns.

But with fans set to return to the Stadium of Light this Saturday against Wigan Athletic with no capacity restrictions, the decision has been made to re-open to the public.

Sunderland fans outside of the Stadium of Light.

The Hub will be open to Sunderland fans every Saturday matchday between 12:30pm and 2:30pm at the Foundation of Light, which is located just next to the Stadium of Light and the Aquatic Centre.

The Branch Liaison Council continued to work with Washington Mind to provide specialised support to supporters during the pandemic and provided telephone support to fans with a trained counsellor.

Cath Reid, from the Matchday Mental Health Hub, said: “We also reached out to supporters on social media who identified they were going through a tough time, they have been quite surprised that we have reached out to check in on them, some we still speak to now several months later.

"Social media has been absolutely marvellous allowing us an opportunity to promote mental health, raise awareness and provide support, not just our own Washington Mind but also promoting Man Health etc, although predominantly we work in the Wearside/Tyneside and Durham area, we have supported our travelling fans by researching help and support available in their area and again promoting help available via social media.

“We're in the Foundation of Light every Saturday matchday between 12:30pm and 2:30pm.

“Pop in, say hello and find out more about the matchday mental health hub. It's a very relaxed area where you can sit and join us in a coffee.

“If you need to speak to a counsellor don't worry, the counsellors are very friendly and approachable, one to one counselling is held in a separate room away from everyone and all conversations are in total confidence.