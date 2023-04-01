Sunderland became the first team to keep a clean sheet at Turf Moor this season with a battling display, and they could even have taken all three points when Amad saw a deflected effort hit the crossbar in the second half.

The hosts did have some significant openings over the course of the game but generally they limited Kompany's side to possession a long way from goal.

It was ultimately a point that takes Burnley ever close to automatic promotion straight back to the Premier League, and after the international break and scheduling of the game on a Friday night caused significant problems for both clubs, Kompany felt it was one that he would ultimately be satisfied with.

Sunderland boss Tony Mowbray

He praised Sunderland's young side, who he said have already improved significantly from when the two sides met earlier in the season.

"It was a game that felt like it was on a knife edge for the most part, it never really felt like one team was running away with it," Kompany said.

"Sunderland played really well and made it tough for us, I think it's fair to say. My recollection sitting here now is that we had the better chances, but of course it only ever takes a moment to lose the game on a night like that. I can't quite sit it this way yet sitting here, but I think by tomorrow I'll see this is a good result.

"Sunderland took Fulham over two games in the FA Cup and it was tight - we're talking about a good team. It's got an exciting, young team and they're like us in that they're improving every week. You come back from the international break, you keep a clean sheet, the players give everything they had... there's plenty for us to look forward to."

Burnley travel to Middlesbrough on Good Friday as Kompany prepares to go up against former Manchester United midfielder Michael Carrick, with the pair both enjoying hugely successful first campaigns at Championship level.

Mowbray had praised both for their work before this game and after, Kompany said that Mowbray's development of the side and evolution as a head coach was something which both could aspire to in their career.

"We're all on our own trajectories and to be fair, I would love at that stage of my career to show what Tony Mowbray's team are able to show," Kompany said.

"He must have had to reinvent himself over the years and you can see now the way his team play, they are always improving.