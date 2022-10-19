'Very unfortunate': Phil Smith's Sunderland player rating photos as Cats men get 5s and 6s in Blackburn loss
Sunderland were beaten 2-0 at Blackburn – but how did each player fare for Tony Mowbray’s side at Ewood Park.
By Phil Smith
4 minutes ago
The Black Cats had a strong appeal for a penalty when Jack Clarke tangled with defender Ryan Hedges but nothing was given.
Rovers then immediately broke forward and opened the scoring after an excellent strike from Ben Brereton Diaz from the edge of the box.
The hosts doubled their lead when Scott Wharton converted Hedges’ free-kick with a glancing header.
Our Sunderland writer Phil Smith has dished out his player ratings from Ewood Park:
