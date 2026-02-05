The goalkeeper spoke about a hectic transfer, adapting to a new club and his Premier League ambition

Melker Ellborg says Sunderland’s size, work ethic and Premier League status made the move an opportunity he could not turn down, as the goalkeeper settled into life on Wearside following an intense first few days at the club.

Ellborg completed his move from Malmö FF after a breakthrough year in 2025 and admitted the transition has been fast-paced, with little time to pause since arriving in England. “I’m so glad to be here. It’s been an intense couple of days, but I’m really happy. The lads are very, very nice and the club has welcomed me in such a good way, so everything feels familiar, even though it’s a big club, of course.”

The 22-year-old was quickly immersed in his new surroundings, heading straight onto the training pitch and taking in the Stadium of Light atmosphere during Sunderland’s 3-0 win over Burnley. “Of course, it’s been very stressful, taking everything in, but it’s so cool. It’s such a big club, and you really understand that when you go to the stadium and see all the supporters and the environment for the players. It’s been amazing.”

Ellborg believes the timing of the move was right, having built momentum during a strong season in Sweden and feeling ready to test himself at a higher level. “2025 was a good year, and I feel like I have good momentum now, which I want to keep rolling. I wanted to take the next step, and I think this is a really good one. I want to keep developing and try another level.”

Sunderland’s history, supporter culture and the chance to play in the Premier League all played a significant role in his decision. “Of course, the history of the club, how big it is, and the supporters. Playing in front of them at the Stadium of Light. And also the level – the Premier League has always been a big dream of mine.”

The goalkeeper also spoke about joining a competitive goalkeeping group alongside Robin Roefs, praising his new teammate’s form and welcoming the challenge of competing for places. “As you say, he has been amazing. I’ve seen clips of him, and that’s also one of the reasons I came here – to be able to help him and push him as well. To create a good competitive situation in training so we can push each other and develop the goalkeeper department at the club. I also want to learn as much as possible from a goalkeeper like him.”

Ellborg described himself as ambitious, stressing that constant improvement and hard work underpin his approach – qualities he believes align closely with Sunderland’s identity. “I always like to work hard in training and never stop working. That’s what I mean by being ambitious – to keep developing all the time, even when things are tough or going against you. That’s also what I like about this club. It feels built on a working mentality.”

His experience at Malmö, including five clean sheets in his first seven appearances, has helped prepare him for the expectations that come with playing for a big club. “Malmö has really big supporters as well. I’m used to playing in front of 20,000 fans every game. They’re demanding, just like they are here. I like playing under that pressure. Being part of a big club like Malmö is a really good experience.”

Ellborg also referenced fellow Swede Seb Larsson as an example of the standards he hopes to uphold at Sunderland. “He’s a big guy back in Sweden and a real legend. When I think about Seb Larsson, I think about a hard-working guy, which is what I strive to be as well. I just want to keep doing what he did here and try to give a positive image of Swedish players at the club.”