Glentoran have confirmed that Sunderland have signed their academy prospect Rhys Walsh. The 17-year-old has been a regular in Glentoran's senior set up this season and Sunderland moved late on deadline day to beat any potential competition to his signature.

Glentoran boss Warren Feeney confirmed the switch in a statement on the club's website today, and said that he was certain that the winger would go on to be a real success on Wearside. Walsh will link up with Sunderland's academy sides as he bids to take the next step in his career.

"Obviously I have mixed feelings about losing Rhys as obviously he’s a player who I know would have gone on to do great things for Glentoran as he was already becoming a big favourite here," Feeney said.

"But on the other hand it’s a brilliant opportunity for Rhys as he’s joining a big club with a great record for developing young players and giving them their opportunity. Rhys is a very exciting player who can lift a game with his skill and directness, but he is also a strong and hard-working lad. I’m certain he’ll seize the opportunity and do very well there."

Walsh has made eight senior appearances for Glentoran, having joined the club's academy at the age of ten.

It was a mixed deadline day for Sunderland in the academy age groups, with midfielder Josh Robertson joining Brighton for an undisclosed fee after indicating that he would not be signing a new deal on Wearside ahead of his scholarship ending this summer.

Sunderland have now confirmed Walsh's arrival, with academy manager Robin Nicholls confirming he will initially link up with the U18 squad

"Rhys is a player we have coveted for some time and he spent a period with us on trial earlier in 2023," he said.