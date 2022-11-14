After 20 league matches Tony Mowbray’s side sit 15th in the table following a 2-1 win over Birmingham last time out.

And with the division seemingly more competitive than ever, the Black Cats are just four points off the play-off places, while also being only four points above the relegation zone.

As Sunderland’s season takes a pause, we’ve been reflecting on the season so far and some of the main ups and downs.

Jack Clarke celebrates after scoring against Reading. Picture by FRANK REID

You can read Joe Nicholson’s early verdicts below, as well as your own from social media…

Star player

There are a couple of candidates for this one, yet I’d have to say Jack Clarke.

While he did contribute to Sunderland’s promotion from League One last season, I wasn’t convinced the 21-year-old would be a regular starter following his permanent move from Tottenham. He has taken his game to another level, though.

Jewison Bennette celebrates his goal at Watford. Picture by FRANK REID

With six assists and four goals in 19 Championship appearances, Clarke has been involved in more goals than any other Sunderland player this term. He was also playing in an unfamiliar left wing-back role for the first part of the campaign.

I also think Danny Batth and Corry Evans deserve a mention as their experience has proved valuable so far. Batth has started every Championship match, while the side have struggled when Evans has been absent.

What you said

@M_Keeling: Jack Clarke, @WilkySafc: Danny Batth / Corry Evans, @BilbaoBlackCats: Danny Batth, @RJXMEDIA: Jack Clarke

Ross Stewart was injured in the warm up against Middlesbrough. Picture by FRANK REID

Best young player

At 21 Clarke could also be put in this category, while there are others who have stepped up.

I’ll go with Anthony Patterson, who has justified the club’s decision to back him and not sign a more experienced goalkeeper in the summer.

According to Wyscout Patterson is ranked sixth in Championship when it comes to goalkeepers who have prevented the most goals, while the 22-year-old has also improved other parts of his game when coming for crosses.

In front of Patterson, Aji Alese and Dennis Cirkin have produced some impressive performances in defence.

What you said

@PazzaSAFC: Dennis Cirkin, @_andyyoureastar: Jack Clarke, @tenchylad: Dennis Cirkin, @MrIanB_7: Amad Diallo

Best goal

It’s hard to look past that excellent team goal that Jack Clarke scored at Reading.

Eight players involved, starting with the goalkeeper, and just 20 seconds to move the ball from defence to attack.

While it’s fresh in the memory, Amad’s goal against Birmingham was also impressive, following a fine crossfield pass from Dan Neil, before the Manchester United loanee curled an stunning effort into the top corner.

What you said

@choccy1983: Jack Clarke v Reading, @Deggsytweets: Jack Clarke vs Reading, @_reganrobinson_: Clarke vs Reading

Best moment

While Sunderland didn’t win the match, Jewison Bennette’s late equaliser at Watford is probably my most memorable moment of the season so far.

It happened right in front of a packed away end and sparked jubilant celebrations from the travelling fans behind the goal.

Other moments that stand out are Jack Clarke’s goal against Coventry on the opening day of the season at the Stadium of Light, and the win at Bristol City in Sunderland’s first away game of the campaign.

What you said

@DanielStokell1: Jewi Bennette’s equaliser v Watford, @joesmith01_: Jack Clarke against Coventry, @ayemarra: Amad’s goal v Brum, @WilkySafc: Reading Away

Worst moment

There are two moments that really standout for this one.

The first is Alex Neil’s sudden departure to join Stoke just five league games into the season.

You have to say the job Neil did on Wearside was an outstanding one, losing just two of 23 league games, including play-off matches, and ultimately winning promotion from League One.

Yet his departure has clearly tarnished his reputation, after he left the club just a day before their Championship match against Norwich and put the club in a difficult position ahead of a big game.

Still, the moment which I think has proved most costly in Sunderland’s season so far is the injury suffered by Ross Stewart at Middlesbrough.

The striker started the campaign in excellent form, scoring five goals in seven Championship appearances, but has missed 13 matches since then.

It’s no exaggeration to say Sunderland could have been in the play-off places if Stewart had been available.

What you said

@richardshaw86: Injuries / lack of striker depth, @pauljacques83: Alex Neil leaving, @ColRob123: Stewart getting injured, @edgyorpheus4: Burnley’s third goal

Where will Sunderland finish this season?

At the start of the season I predicted Sunderland would finish 16th, as in the last four seasons no promoted side from League One has finished higher than 15th the following year.

The Black Cats may be 15th at the moment, yet, as previously mentioned, the table is incredibly tight and could change very quickly after the World Cup break.

While all clubs have to deal with injuries, I genuinely think Sunderland would have been in the top six if Stewart had been available – they are only four points off the play-offs now.

While the squad is still short in certain areas, I now think Sunderland could be pushing for a top-half finish if they get key assets back after the break.

Their final position will be very dependent on keeping players fit, and potentially what happens in the January transfer window, but I think they’ll finish around 11th.

