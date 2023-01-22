The visitors have been in outstanding form since Michael Carrick took charge and have firmly established themselves as promotion candidates.

Sunderland's task has not been made easier by a number of defensive injury concerns, in addition to Luke O'Nien's suspension.

But Mowbray is confident he can field a side capable of causing Middlesbrough problems and hopes that an attacking display can help the home crowd become a big factor in the game.

Sunderland boss Tony Mowbray watches on during the defeat to Middlesbrough earlier this season

"I'm looking forward to the challenge and I think our supporters have a huge part to play," Mowbray said.

"I know they get wrapped up in the rivalry of it and it can become nervy if the other team is having shots, corners etc. I'd just urge them to be as they always are, as positive as they always are.

"And that's why I've said to the team, we have to play forward, put the ball in the box, be aggressive and be an attacking team. We know if we do that the fans will get wrapped up in what we're doing and in the match. I've been a player and a coach and it's so hard when the emotion is dragging the ball into the home team's goal.

"That's what we need to try to do, to make Middlesbrough feel that pressure."

