Updated: Sunderland's new-look starting XI if the transfer rumours are true - photo gallery

The summer transfer window is quickly coming around for Sunderland and their Championship rivals.

By James Copley
Published 27th Mar 2023, 14:39 BST

But what could Sunderland’s starting XI look like if some of the summer transfer links turn out to be true? Here, we take a look:

1. GK: Daniel Iversen

The Leicester City goalkeeper has once again been linked to Sunderland with reports suggesting Anthony Patterson could go the other way. Photo: Justin Setterfield

2. RB: Trai Hume

The Northern Ireland man has cemented himself as a vital part of Tony Mowbray's team. Photo: FRANK REID

3. CB: Charlie Cresswell

The Leeds United man is a long-term Sunderland target but is currently on loan at Millwall. Photo: Warren Little

4. CB: Dan Ballard

The ex-Arsenal man will hopefully be Sunderland's main centre-back for years to come. Photo: Frank Reid

