Updated Championship net spend table: Where Sunderland, Leicester City, Southampton and rivals rank after January

A look at the latest Championship net spend table to see where Sunderland rank after the January window.

Jamie Kemble
By Jamie Kemble
Published 3rd Feb 2024, 08:38 GMT
Updated 3rd Feb 2024, 08:56 GMT

Sunderland put together a relatively quiet January transfer window, signing three players in all. Callum Styles arrived on loan, while Leo Hjelde and Romaine Mundle arrived on fees. The Black Cats will be hoping those signings will be enough to secure them a playoff spot for the second consecutive year.

In the meantime, we have put together the latest Championship net spend table for the season based on summer and winter spending. The table is calculated by taking any incoming fees away from money spent. Any club with a plus has made a profit, while the minuses are of course losses. Take a look below to see where Sunderland rank.  

1. Southampton

2. Leicester City

3. Watford

4. Blackburn Rovers

