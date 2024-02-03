Sunderland put together a relatively quiet January transfer window, signing three players in all. Callum Styles arrived on loan, while Leo Hjelde and Romaine Mundle arrived on fees. The Black Cats will be hoping those signings will be enough to secure them a playoff spot for the second consecutive year.

In the meantime, we have put together the latest Championship net spend table for the season based on summer and winter spending. The table is calculated by taking any incoming fees away from money spent. Any club with a plus has made a profit, while the minuses are of course losses. Take a look below to see where Sunderland rank.