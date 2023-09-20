Phil Smith’s Sunderland player ratings after the Black Cats’ 3-1 win over Blackburn Rovers at Ewood Park.
Sunderland recorded their third successive victory after a 3-1 win at Blackburn – but how did each player fare for Tony Mowbray’s side?
After withstanding some early pressure, The Black Cats took the lead when Jack Clarke was fouled in the box and converted from the penalty spot.
Blackburn equalised seven minutes later when Harry Leonard converted Callum Brittain’s cross, yet Sunderland retook the lead courtesy of Dan Neil’s strike on the stroke of half-time.
Tony Mowbray’s side then sealed the points when Clarke added a third 12 minutes from time.
Here’s how Phil Smith rated the Sunderland players at Ewood Park:
1. Anthony Patterson - 7
Little he could do about Blackburn’s goal and made some solid stops throughout. His distribution against Blackburn’s aggressive pressing was also good on the whole. 7 Photo: Frank Reid
2. Trai Hume - 7
Made some excellent challenges in the second half, which were crucial to his team edging out an impressive opponent. 7 Photo: Frank Reid
3. Dan Ballard - 8
Made some remarkable, last-ditch interventions to deny Blackburn taking a lead they would undoubtedly have deserved in the opening quarter. Was off the pitch with a knock when Blackburn scored, which he came through to excel again in the second half. 8 Photo: Frank Reid
4. Luke O’Nien - 7
Took up aggressive positions on the ball throughout the first half, often driving into midfield. Had a good second half defensively, heading a lot of set plays out of danger. 7 Photo: Frank Reid