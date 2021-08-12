Denver Hume

Sunderland face MK Dons in League One away from home this Saturday and will be boosted by the signing of Tottenham left-back Dennis Cirkin earlier this week.

However, Hume’s contract situation appears to be nearing an end game.

The Academy of Light graduate is still recovering from an injury at Sunderland following the expiration of his deal this summer.

The defender has been offered fresh terms on Wearside but the contract remains unsigned as things stand, with Sunderland’s head coach offering an update during his pre-MK Dons press conference on Thursday afternoon.

Johnson said: "In terms of negotiations, they have been considered and the best offer has been put forward but the best offer has been declined.

"So unless something changes in that spell then obviously things change.

"Obviously, within that, the club have to protect their position having offered the player a contract.

Sunderland head coach Lee Johnson

"There’s compensation potentially on the back of that if Denver decides not to sign it.

"There’s obviously a process that goes along with that and you’ll have to ask the powers that be at what stage process falls.

"But at the same time the door is always open while that process is going on for Denver to take that contract offer and that will be up to him his family and his representatives to decide.

"Bringing Dennis [Cirkin] in would have happened anyway in terms of we always want competition and generally that’s two players for each position.”

