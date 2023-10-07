News you can trust since 1873
Sunderland goalkeeper Anthony Patterson.
Sunderland goalkeeper Anthony Patterson.

'Unfortunate': Phil Smith's Sunderland player rating photos including one 7 despite heavy Middlesbrough loss

Phil Smith’s Sunderland player ratings after the Black Cats’ 4-0 defeat against Middlesbrough at the Stadium of Light.
By Phil Smith
Published 7th Oct 2023, 14:59 BST
Updated 7th Oct 2023, 15:16 BST

Sunderland were beaten 4-0 by Middlesbrough at the Stadium of Light – but did anyone come away with any credit for Tony Mowbray’s side?

After an even first half, Black Cats midfielder Dan Neil was shown a second yellow card for dissent as the hosts were reduced to 10 men.

Middlesbrough then took full control after their interval as Sam Greenwood and Matt Crooks both scored in the space of three minutes.

The visitors then added a third when Isaiah Jones broke down the right and converted with a calm finish, before a last-minute goal from Marcus Forss.

Here’s how Phil Smith rated the Sunderland players at the Stadium of Light:

Made some brilliant stops and was very unfortunate to be on the receiving end of such a scoreline. One save from Crooks early in the second half was exceptional. 7

1. Anthony Patterson - 7

Made some brilliant stops and was very unfortunate to be on the receiving end of such a scoreline. One save from Crooks early in the second half was exceptional. 7 Photo: Frank Reid

A solid first half, switched over to the left after Huggins’ injury and one of manu to find it tough as Middlesbrough worked their overloads with the extra player. Tough afternoon. 5

2. Trai Hume - 5

A solid first half, switched over to the left after Huggins’ injury and one of manu to find it tough as Middlesbrough worked their overloads with the extra player. Tough afternoon. 5 Photo: Frank Reid

One of the Sunderland players to come out of the game with credit. Made some brilliant blocks and defensive contributions even as his side crumbled against a good side with ten men in the second half. 7

3. Dan Ballard - 7

One of the Sunderland players to come out of the game with credit. Made some brilliant blocks and defensive contributions even as his side crumbled against a good side with ten men in the second half. 7 Photo: Frank Reid

Worked the ball well for much of the first half, struggled in the second as Middlesbrough carved out chances on a regular basis. 5

4. Luke O’Nien - 5

Worked the ball well for much of the first half, struggled in the second as Middlesbrough carved out chances on a regular basis. 5 Photo: Frank Reid

