The Black Cats were reduced to ten men at 2-1 down after Aiden McGeady was sent off for a reckless challenge on Rotherham defender Chiedozie Ogbene.

Millers strikers Michael Smith and Freddie Ladapo then scored their second goals of the game as the hosts ran out comfortable winners.

The result saw Sunderland drop to fifth in the League One table ahead of Tuesday’s trip to Sheffield Wednesday.

Here’s how some fans reacted on social media:

@Philip_RJ89: This result has to be a turning point. The players and Johnson can take the hammering, regroup and make the necessary changes to get us back on track, or we lapse back into the same horrendous routine that’s crippled us for three years.

@ElliottSAFC: Absolute shower today. Nothing but a win on Tuesday will do. We need a massive turn around from every player. Simply not good enough today. Credit to Rotherham though, been everything we haven't been.

@Rye_Moran: McGeady and O'Nien should have been dropped after Charlton if not before

Aiden McGeady.

@DavidHindmarsh7: If we lose on Tuesday, we’d have lost a third of our league games, with a third of the season gone. How can that be viewed as good enough?

@DJ_Haribo: Both players and manager need to hang their heads in shame after that. Shambles in an understatement! LJ took things from bad to worse, we let them off at Pompey thinking it was a one off but clearly not..

@_GraemeAtkinson: That wasn’t a Burton type defeat from earlier in the season. No positives, no waterlogged pitch, no dodgy decisions. Proper soul searcher that one.

@SpeakSAFC: Can’t remember the last time I was this angry over a Sunderland performance. Fuming

@joey__burton__: So, where does this rank in the extensive and ever-growing list of Sunderland low points? Has to be pretty high. That was unforgivable

@11AaronMorton11: Cup quarter final to a 5-1 defeat to Rotherham in four days. My club

@crawfordSAFC: Team wants a good look at themselves after that so-called performance. Two games in hand still yes but you have to show up and play first

