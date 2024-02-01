Unexpected transfer deal sees Premier League club bid for highly-rated Sunderland starlet
The latest transfer news with Brighton set to sign Sunderland youngster Josh Robertson on deadline day.
Highly-rated Sunderland youngster Josh Robertson is closing in on a deadline day switch to Premier League club Brighton & Hove Albion, according to reports.
The 18-year-old attacking midfielder was expected to play for Sunderland's under-18s in the FA Youth Cup on Friday but Brighton have come in with an offer for the young star, who has just six months left on his deal.
According to the Daily Mail, Robertson is in Brighton currently finalising his move from Sunderland with the Black Cats set to net a fee for the player, who has been at the club since the age of nine.
The news comes as a blow to the club's academy after persuading highly-rated players Chris Rigg, 16, and Tom Watson, 17, to stay at the club last summer amid offers elsewhere.
However, Sunderland could not persuade Toby Bell to stay with the club with the goalkeeper moving to Chelsea, while hotshot striker Mason Cotcher departed last summer and is now on trial with Manchester United.