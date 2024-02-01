Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Highly-rated Sunderland youngster Josh Robertson is closing in on a deadline day switch to Premier League club Brighton & Hove Albion, according to reports.

The 18-year-old attacking midfielder was expected to play for Sunderland's under-18s in the FA Youth Cup on Friday but Brighton have come in with an offer for the young star, who has just six months left on his deal.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

According to the Daily Mail, Robertson is in Brighton currently finalising his move from Sunderland with the Black Cats set to net a fee for the player, who has been at the club since the age of nine.

The news comes as a blow to the club's academy after persuading highly-rated players Chris Rigg, 16, and Tom Watson, 17, to stay at the club last summer amid offers elsewhere.