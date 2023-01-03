Under-pressure ex-Sunderland boss David Moyes discusses West Ham backing

Moyes’ position is under scrutiny with his side heading to Leeds on Wednesday night bidding to avoid a sixth consecutive Premier League defeat.

The Hammers have slipped to 17th in the table – level on points with third-bottom Nottingham Forest and only two points clear of last place.

But speaking ahead of West Ham’s trip to Elland Road, manager Moyes is confident he is not facing the sack.

David Moyes.

“I am feeling really good because I have great support from [co-owner] David Sullivan and the board,” he said.

“They have been right behind me which is really good because you can put yourself under pressure a little bit. But overall they have been really good and really supportive in backing me.”

West Ham suffered a 2-0 defeat at home to Brentford last time out – four days on from a 3-1 loss at Arsenal – with some fans questioning if Moyes remains the right person for the job.

However, the 59-year-old Scot, in his second spell in charge of the London club, said: “I think the West Ham supporters have been incredibly supportive.

“They have seen what has gone on here in the past three years, and would probably say the opposite [to the club changing manager].

“They are desperate for us to do well, and desperate for the manager to do well.

