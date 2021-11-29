The 23-year-old forward joined Sunderland on loan in the summer and scored his first league goal of the season with a stunning strike against Cambridge.

That goal proved to be the winner as Lee Johnson’s side held onto a 2-1 victory at the Abbey Stadium.

Broadhead’s goal was later analysed on the EFL’s highlights show on Quest, when Holloway, who last managed Grimsby Town in League Two before leaving the club 11 months ago, heaped praise on the striker.

“What a player, he’s an Everton player who has been out on loan at Burton,” said Holloway.

“I tried to sign him and absolutely loved the kid, he’s got unbelievable talent..

“That’s why they (Everton) have still got him, he’s 23 and hasn’t broken through yet. Come on son!”

Broadhead has started Sunderland’s last three league games after recovering from a hamstring injury which kept him sidelined for over a month.

Nathan Broadhead in action against Cambridge. Photo: Ian Horrocks

The forward has been deployed up front alongside the Black Cats’ top scorer Ross Stewart, but has also operated on the flank.

Due to several injury setbacks, including Aiden McGeady’s knee issue which will keep the winger sidelined for 8-12 weeks, Broadhead is set to receive more opportunities in the coming weeks.

“It’s an opportunity now for him,” added studio guest Ali Maxwell from the Not The Top 20 Podcast.

“McGeady’s minutes need to be replaced by someone and he’s put himself in a good position now.”

