In real life, Sunderland confirmed earlier this summer that club captain Corry Evans had left the club. Evans (estimated as earning £6k-per-week) made 67 appearances across three seasons at the club having joined from Blackburn Rovers, and was an integral part of the side that won promotion from League One and then stabilised in the Championship.

Evans was one of four members of the senior squad who left after their contracts came to an end this summer, with Bradley Dack (estimated as earning £15k-per-week) departing after an injury-hit first campaign at the club. Jack Diamond also left after Sunderland opted not to take up the year-long extension on his current deal following a loan at Carlisle United, while fellow academy graduate Ellis Taylor also departed.

Here, though, we take a look at Football Manager 2024’s estimated weekly wage for most of Sunderland’s first-team squad.

(please note that per-week wages provided by the game may not be true to life and doesn’t include new signings such as Simon Moore and Alan Browne as the game has not yet been updated to reflect the last January transfer window or this summer’s signings):

Ben Crompton earns a reported £500-per-week according to estimates from the popular simulation game Football Manager 2024

Chris Rigg earns a reported £220-per-week according to estimates from the popular simulation game Football Manager 2024. However, since the game's release, the youngster has signed a new three-year deal at Sunderland.

Caden Kelly earns a reported £450-per-week according to estimates from the popular simulation game Football Manager 2024