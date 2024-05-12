Two out, two in? Sunderland linked with double transfer deal and multiple exits

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The latest Sunderland transfer headlines from around the internet after the end of the Championship season

After the conclusion of the Championship season, we are entering the summer months with much on the agenda at Sunderland.

The Black Cats are searching for a new head coach but are also expected to be active in the transfer market with several ins and outs already rumoured. Here, we take a look at the main transfer headlines that you may have missed today:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Blades eye Patterson

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sunderland goalkeeper Anthony Patterson is again attracting transfer interest ahead of the summer transfer window with Sheffield United now linked.

Fresh reports have hinted that the recently-relegated Blades are prepping an “ambitious” £8million bid for Sunderland’s number one.

Ian Poveda linked

Sunderland are reportedly one of several clubs interested in Leeds forward Ian Poveda.

The 24-year-old is set to become a free agent this summer, when his contract at Leeds expires, after making 10 Championship appearances on loan at Sheffield Wednesday during the second half of this season. Wednesday are keen to re-sign the Colombia international on a permanent deal, with other Championship clubs said to be interested.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Chris Rigg latest

Sunderland’s teenage sensation Chris Rigg has once again been linked with a move away from the Stadium of Light.

A report from The Sun has stated that Rigg will be in the “shop window” with England under-17s this month. The Sun adds that German giants Both Leverkusen and Dortmund “fancy” the teenager, who Manchester United looked at last summer.

Chris Willock attracting interest

The Black Cats have been linked with a summer move for Chris Willock, whose contract at QPR expires this coming June.

However, Championship rivals Norwich City are also said to have joined the race to sign the former Arsenal man. The Canaries made it into the play-offs at the end of the regular season and face Leeds United in a semi-final first-leg at Carrow Road on Sunday evening.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad