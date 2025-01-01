Two key Régis Le Bris decisions confirmed as Sunderland team to face Sheffield United announced
Régis Le Bris has restored Patrick Roberts to his starting XI for the visit of Sheffield United to the Stadium of Light.
Roberts was rested at Stoke City on Sunday, a second-half substitute as the Black Cats fell to a 1-0 defeat. Roberts returns to the side in place of Serbian midfielder Milan Aleksic, who made his first competitive start in that game. Aleksic returns to the bench.
Le bris has also opted to freshen up his back four, with Aji Alese rotated into the starting XI. Dennis Cirkin drops to the bench.
Sunderland XI: Patterson; Hume, O'Nien, Mepham, Alese; Neil, Jobe; Roberts, Aouchiche, Mayenda; Isidor
Subs: Moore, Hjelde, Cirkin, Rusyn, Aleksic, Connolly, Johnson, Jones, Ogunsuyi
