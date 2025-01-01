Two key Régis Le Bris decisions confirmed as Sunderland team to face Sheffield United announced

Phil Smith
By Phil Smith

Sunderland AFC Writer

Published 1st Jan 2025, 19:04 GMT
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Sunderland welcome Sheffield United to the the Stadium of Light on Wednesday night

Régis Le Bris has restored Patrick Roberts to his starting XI for the visit of Sheffield United to the Stadium of Light.

Roberts was rested at Stoke City on Sunday, a second-half substitute as the Black Cats fell to a 1-0 defeat. Roberts returns to the side in place of Serbian midfielder Milan Aleksic, who made his first competitive start in that game. Aleksic returns to the bench.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Le bris has also opted to freshen up his back four, with Aji Alese rotated into the starting XI. Dennis Cirkin drops to the bench.

Sunderland XI: Patterson; Hume, O'Nien, Mepham, Alese; Neil, Jobe; Roberts, Aouchiche, Mayenda; Isidor

Subs: Moore, Hjelde, Cirkin, Rusyn, Aleksic, Connolly, Johnson, Jones, Ogunsuyi

Related topics:Sheffield United

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice