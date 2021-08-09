Two defenders linked with Sunderland move plus fresh twist with long-term target set to leave Sheffield United

Here, we round-up the latest Black Cats-related stories that have emerged today:

Sunderland ‘dealt blow’ as striker looks set to move to Belgium

Sunderland have been dealt a fresh blow in their pursuit of Sheffield United’s Daniel Jebbison.

Sunderland's Stadium of Light.

Jebbison has been linked with Sunderland throughout the summer with the Black Cats facing competition from Doncaster Rovers and Burton Albion to secure a season-long loan deal.

However, fresh reports now suggest that Belgian side Beerschot could be The Blades’ preferred choice for Jebbison.

Beerschot are also owned by current Sheffield United owner Abdullah bin Musad bin Abdul Aziz al-Saud, hence why Belgium is now Jebbison’s most likely destination for next season.

Nottingham Forest transfer plans could boost Sunderland’s quest for fullback

Chris Hughton is reportedly lining up Liam Palmer as Jordan Lawrence-Gabriel’s replacement at Forest.

What does this mean for Sunderland?

Well the Black Cats have been credited with interest in Lawrence-Gabriel and these latest developments at the City Ground could open the door for the fullback’s departure.

However, with just one senior appearance to his name, it is unlikely that Lawrence-Gabriel would be a first-team regular at the Stadium of Light, but he may add some depth to a position that is low on numbers at the minute.

Tottenham left-back edges closer to becoming Sunderland player

Sunderland’s quest to land Tottenham youngster Dennis Cirkin looks to have taken a leap forward with the player reportedly turning-down a new contract at Spurs, preferring to move to another club on a permanent deal.

Cirkin, who turned 19 in April, has yet to make a senior appearance for Spurs but comes highly recommended with former-manager Jose Mourinho describing him as having “a lot of quality”.

A deal for Cirkin would certainly ease fears from supporters that Sunderland are lacking quality at left-back, although that didn’t seem to hamper them during Saturday’s impressive 2-1 win against fellow promotion-hopefuls Wigan Athletic.

Sunderland face Port Vale away on Tuesday night in the Carabao Cup first round.

