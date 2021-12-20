Sunderland came from behind to earn a 1-1 draw at Ipswich Town on Saturday in their last fixture.

The Black Cats were second best in the first half and fell behind on the stroke of half-time following James Norwood’s headed opener.

Nathan Broadhead drew Sunderland level five minutes after the interval, though, when he produced a neat finish following Dan Neil’s fine pass.

Broadhead, on loan from Everton, has now scored five goals in the Black Cats’ last five league games ahead of Tuesday’s Carabao Cup tie at Arsenal.

But who will Lee Johnson select for the game against the Gunners? Here, we take a look:

