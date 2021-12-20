Lee Johnson

Two changes? Is this the Sunderland starting XI Lee Johnson will select against Arsenal in Carabao Cup?

Sunderland are set to face Arsenal in the quarter-final of the Carabao Cup at the Emirates Stadium on Tuesday night.

By James Copley
Monday, 20th December 2021, 11:33 am

Sunderland came from behind to earn a 1-1 draw at Ipswich Town on Saturday in their last fixture.

The Black Cats were second best in the first half and fell behind on the stroke of half-time following James Norwood’s headed opener.

Nathan Broadhead drew Sunderland level five minutes after the interval, though, when he produced a neat finish following Dan Neil’s fine pass.

Broadhead, on loan from Everton, has now scored five goals in the Black Cats’ last five league games ahead of Tuesday’s Carabao Cup tie at Arsenal.

But who will Lee Johnson select for the game against the Gunners? Here, we take a look:

A message from the Football Clubs Editor

Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Sunderland AFC coverage 365 days a year.

This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription to our new sports-only package here.

Your support is much appreciated. Richard Mennear, Football Clubs Editor

1. GK: Thorben Hoffmann

One of the big decisions for Lee Johnson is whether to go with Hoffmann, Lee Burge or Anthony Patterson.

Photo: FRANK REID PHOTOGRAPHER 2015

Photo Sales

2. DEF: Tom Flanagan

The defender has been ever-present for Sunderland so far this season.

Photo: FRANK REID 2019

Photo Sales

3. DEF: Callum Doyle

A chance for the 18-year-old Manchester City loanee to showcase his talent against Premier League opposition.

Photo: FRANK REID PHOTOGRAPHER 2015

Photo Sales

4. DEF: Bailey Wright

Bailey Wright's experience could be extremely valuable against a very strong Arsenal side.

Photo: FRANK REID 2021

Photo Sales
Lee JohnsonSunderlandIpswich TownArsenalRichard Mennear
Next Page
Page 1 of 3