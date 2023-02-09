The visitors opened the scoring in the eighth minute when Harry Wilson’s low effort beat Anthony Patterson, despite the keeper getting a hand on the ball. Fulham substitute Andreas Pereira then added a second in the 59th minute, before Jack Clarke pulled one back 13 minutes from time.

It wasn’t to be for the Black Cats, though, as Layvin Kurzawa added a third for the Premier League side, before Jewison Bennette added a consolation goal for the hosts, which meant that Tony Mowbray’s men as the Wearsiders exited the FA Cup at the fourth round 50 years on since 1973.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Phillips, now manager at North East club South Shields, was impressed with Sunderland and spoke at length about his former side during the BBC’s coverage of the FA Cup clash.

Jack Clarke against Fulham in the FA Cup fourth round.

"The fans can't moan about this evening, they've come up against a Premier League side,” Phillips said on the BBC. “You could see the respect that Fulham showed making the substitutions at half-time, ultimately they were the difference.

"Sunderland were excellent, they created opportunities and they got themselves back in the game. The biggest thing is, you see them laying on the ground there on their knees because they believed they could get something out of the game.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"They gave it everything. They're having a cracking season, lots of positives to take from this evening. They've only been marginally beaten by a Premier League side.

"Jack Clarke stepped up, Patrick Roberts was excellent, Diallo - you get the ball to those players and they will create opportunities. Diallo has one cleared off the line. He was running them ragged at this stage.

"The one he had cleared off the line, Fulham then go up the other end and score. It's a sucker punch. Dan Neil is unlucky there, they were really pressing hard Sunderland, creating opportunities, getting in the box, it's a great save [Rodak's to deny Roberts] it takes a deflection when you see it from another angle.