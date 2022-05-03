The regular EFL League One season is over and it’s now time to turn attention to the play-offs for Sunderland, Sheffield Wednesday, MK Dons and Wycombe Wanderers.

Sunderland are preparing for a massive play-off semi final double header with Sheffield Wednesday with the first leg set to take place at the Stadium of Light this Friday.

The second leg then takes place at Hillsborough on Monday, May 9 with the winner of the tie booking a place at Wembley Stadium on May 21 against MK Dons or Wycombe Wanderers.

Away from the action on the pitch, clubs across the division are getting set for the upcoming summer transfer window.

In today’s headlines, a Sunderland starlet is being tracked by Everton and Newcastle United while Portsmouth and Oxford United are set to compete for the signing of a £200,000 rated midfielder from Scottish Premiership side St Mirren.

Elsewhere, Lincoln City could be close to appointing a new manager while a former Imps boss is rumoured to be taking over at a League 2 side.

For several clubs the season is already over and they are looking at which players they wish to retain and which will be allowed to leave as well as bringing back players who have impressed while out on loan.

Here are the EFL LEague One transfer news stories making the headlines on Tuesday morning:

Wigan target announces Blackburn departure Winger Luke Brennan has announced his departure from Blackburn Rovers having previously been linked with a summer move to Wigan Athletic (FLW)

Dawson to get Owls' chance Sheffield Wednesday are planning to offer Cameron Dawson a chance to reignite his Hillsborough career in the summer, after an impressive loan spell at Exeter City (Yorkshire Live)

Charlton owner places recruitment blame on Adkins Charlton Athletic owner Thomas Sandgaard has placed a large portion of the blame from the club's poor 2021-22 League One season on last summer's recruitment under Nigel Adkins (FLW)

Hirst to "see what the future holds" Leicester City striker George Hirst will "see what the future holds" after he ended his Portsmouth loan spell in a terrific run of form (Leicestershire Live)