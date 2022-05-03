Sunderland are preparing for a massive play-off semi final double header with Sheffield Wednesday with the first leg set to take place at the Stadium of Light this Friday.
The second leg then takes place at Hillsborough on Monday, May 9 with the winner of the tie booking a place at Wembley Stadium on May 21 against MK Dons or Wycombe Wanderers.
Away from the action on the pitch, clubs across the division are getting set for the upcoming summer transfer window.
In today’s headlines, a Sunderland starlet is being tracked by Everton and Newcastle United while Portsmouth and Oxford United are set to compete for the signing of a £200,000 rated midfielder from Scottish Premiership side St Mirren.
Elsewhere, Lincoln City could be close to appointing a new manager while a former Imps boss is rumoured to be taking over at a League 2 side.
For several clubs the season is already over and they are looking at which players they wish to retain and which will be allowed to leave as well as bringing back players who have impressed while out on loan.
Here are the EFL LEague One transfer news stories making the headlines on Tuesday morning: