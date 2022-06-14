The transfer window is now open and EFL Championship clubs are able to make moves to bolster their squads.
Sunderland may face a battle to hold on to top scorer Ross Stewart if Europa League finalists Rangers decide to pursue a move for the Scotland international while Middlesbrough have reportedly had an enquiry for a Coventry City striker rejected by the Sky Blues.
Meanwhile, Hull City are trying to secure a new deal for a goalkeeper after his brief spell on-loan at Luton Town and Preston North End are in ‘advanced talks’ to sign a Watford striker who will be a free agent at the end of the month.
A long list of Championship clubs, said to include Preston and Middlesbrough, are keen on a loan move for a Tottenham Hotspur striker while a £500,000 valued Portsmouth star is also being linked with multiple second tier clubs as well as a Scottish Premiership side.
Elsewhere, Manchester United and Crystal Palace are said to be ‘leading the race’ to sign a Derby County prospect and a Reading starlet looks set to sign a new deal despite interest from clubs such as Ajax and Feyenoord.
Finally, Cardiff City have been given a boost to their hopes of signing Real Madrid legend Gareth Bale after the multiple time Champions League winners most recent press conference comments.
Here are the Championship transfer news stories making the headlines on Tuesday morning: