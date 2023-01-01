Michut has struggled with injury since arriving on deadline day last summer but he produced a composed showing in a strong team display at the DW Stadium.

Mowbray's decision to switch to a back three and rest Corry Evans created the space for Michut to shine, and the head coach is not against doing something similar in future games.

The head coach has a number of selection dilemmas ahead of the game against Blackpool, with Patrick Roberts and Ross Stewart pushing for inclusion further forward.

"He had been injured a while, he hadn't kicked a ball for six or seven weeks, we hadn't even been able to get him involved in any bounce games or anything like that," Mowbray said.

"But we trust his talent - that he'll find pockets of space and play forward passes. He wraps those side-footed passes through to people like a laser at times, he's a wonderful talent.

"If I'm going to play Corry, Dan Neil.. it's difficult unless I'm changing formations all the time to get all these players in, but if you're in control of the game and the players understand their jobs then you can do that and get these players involved.

"I've got to find space for Jewison at some stage as well, so we just have to keep going, take each game as it comes and that includes Blackpool on Sunday. We'll analyse them and see what we need."

Sunderland midfielder Edouard Michut