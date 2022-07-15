Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 20-year-old impressed during a loan spell at MK Dons last season, where he scored nine times in 43 League One appearances and played in different forward positions for Liam Manning’s side.

Parrott has also been capped 15 times by the Republic of Ireland’s senior team, scoring four times while on international duty, and has travelled with the Spurs squad for their pre-season tour of South Korea.

Championship clubs Preston, QPR and Middlesbrough have also been credited with interest in the forward this summer, with Tottenham and the player weighing up the best move for the next stage of his career.

Troy Parrott training at Tottenham. (Photo by Jack Thomas/Getty Images)

To find out more we asked The Athletic’s correspondent Tottenham reporter Charlie Eccleshare about Parrott’s situation in North London:

What is Tottenham’s plan for Parrott this summer?

CE: “The idea is for him to be loaned out for this season - most likely to a Championship club and building on the success of last season with League One side MK Dons.

Has there been much interest in him?

CE: “Yeah there’s been lots of interest from Championship and League One clubs in him.”

What are his biggest strengths and areas where he could improve?

CE: “Strengths: He doesn’t have searing pace but is a very strong runner, and very fit - as he showed in the Spurs open training session on Monday. He works extremely hard and is a good finisher.

“Weaknesses: Nothing major, but he does need to add a few more goals to his game. He scored prolifically at youth team level so this will likely come, and even when he’s not scoring he contributes a lot for the team. He Played mainly out wide last season as well to be fair.”

Do you think he’d be a good fit for Sunderland in the Championship?

CE: “Not sure about Sunderland, but he slotted in really well to Liam Manning’s expansive, hard-running MK Dons team. That’s the sort of style that suits him - especially having come through the Spurs academy.”