Tony Mowbray has confirmed the departure of a former Sunderland man from Birmingham City.

Tony Mowbray has revealed that former Sunderland favourite John O'Shea has left Birmingham City.

Mowbray was sacked by Sunderland at the start of December following a 15-month spell on Wearside, after guiding the Black Cats into the play-offs last season.

The 60-year-old wasn't out of work for long, though, and has now taken charge of Birmingham City, who have now won just two of their last 16 league games after Saturday's draw against Swansea City.

Mowbray replaced Rooney, who had appointed former Manchester United teammate to his backroom staff. However, it has now been revealed that the ex-Sunderland man has left The Blues.

"John has left the football club,” Mowbray said after the Blues’ 2-2 draw with Swansea City. “John came to see me. He wants to be a manager and wants a shot at it. We had a long chat, I tried to persuade him to stay.

“He came in yesterday, shook everyone’s hand and wished us all well. That’s fine, the change of the manager is what it is. He is going to go off, spend some time with his family, and look for the next opportunity.”

“I have been going to bed at midnight every night because I have had hundreds of texts from football people, lots of whom are out of work, asking if I need a new coach. I could bring in 50 coaches tomorrow.