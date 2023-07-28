It has been a whirlwind summer for Nectar Triantis: victory in the A-League final, international duty, a quick break and then the small matter of a move halfway across the world to Wearside.

Now, though, it is all starting to feel a little more real.

Open training earlier this week brought him his first experience of the Stadium of Light and given the relentless rain a little more experience of the new climate, too.

It has been a rapid rise over the last twelve months for Triantis, whose love for the game means he is fully aware of the size of the club he has joined and the opportunity it presents.

There is a challenge to fight his way into the team in the weeks and months ahead but he feels the environment is perfect for him and he is ready.

"You watch the Championship and all the big leagues around the world, and with Sunderland being one of the biggest clubs in the league you always end up watching the team," he says.

"You feel like you're already supporting them.

"So I've got a good history with the club in terms of knowing about them and knowing all the past players, it's always been a big club and I'm very grateful to be here.

"You study the team that are interested you as well, to see if it's something that will fit. I think it's a great fit for me and hopefully for the club as well, it's a young team and that can help you off the field as well as everyone is very close - and they've been helping me off the field as well. On the field I think you can already see that connection coming together, I'm getting to know how everyone plays. It's coming together.

"It's always difficult moving across the world but you've just got to push on everyday and try and push yourself into the team.

"In football you have to make sacrifices and obviously there are a lot with a move like this. That doesn't phase me, it's something I'm prepared to do and I'm sure I've made the right decision.

"I had a couple of weeks in Australia to say my goodbyes and also to get in that recovery and rest.

"It has been a long season but I've looked after myself properly and I'm ready to go again now."

Perhaps unsurprisingly, the process of settling into a new life and a new club was eased by help from a familiar face.

Though Bailey Wright has begun a new chapter of his career in Singapore this summer, he has been in touch with his possible future international team mate with advice.

"I knew of Bailey, obviously, and he got in contact with me when I joined the club," Triantis says.

"He's a really good guy, he gave that welcome into the club, that was top for me.